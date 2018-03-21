One dead after sand mining vessel capsizes off Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A sand mining vessel capsized on Wednesday (Mar 21) off Parit Jawa near Muar, resulting in one crew drowned and 11 missing, Maritime Malaysia said in a statement.

Six crew were rescued after the vessel, JBB Rong Chang 8, capsized at 8.5 nautical miles offshore, said Batu Pahat Base maritime director Muhammad Zulkarnain Abdullah.

Lieutenant commander Muhammad said Maritime Malaysia sent two patrol boats to the location after it was alerted to the incident at 8.50am and that a search-and-rescue operation was ongoing.

The sand mining vessel capsized off Parit Jawa near Muar, Johor. (Photo: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency)

All the crew were male and comprised one Malaysian, an Indonesian and 16 Chinese, he said in a statement.

Mr Zulkarnain advised people to exercise caution when conducting activities at sea and to contact the Batu Pahat Base Maritime Operations Centre or emergency services if they need help.

