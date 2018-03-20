Opposition asks PM Najib to explain if Cambridge Analytica influenced Malaysia polls

KUALA LUMPUR: A member of the Malaysian opposition party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, has called on Prime Minister Najib Razak to "explain if he used Cambridge Analytica to manipulate voters" in the last general elections.



In a video secretly recorded by Britain's Channel 4, the UK political consultancy accused of using private Facebook data to manipulate the US elections said it had "used a web of shell companies to disguise their activities in elections in Mexico, Malaysia and Brazil, among various countries where they have worked to sway election outcomes", according to Reuters.



Cambridge Analytica "supported Barisan Nasional with a targeted messaging campaign" in the 2013 general elections.

Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the deputy chairman of strategy and policy of Dr Mahathir Mohamad's party, is questioning the role CA Political, a company related to Cambridge Analytica, played in Malaysia's last general elections.



"Prime Minister Najib Razak must explain if he used Cambridge Analytica to manipulate voters in GE13 and whether he is using unethical manipulation techniques in the upcoming GE14," he said in a statement.



"Cambridge Analytica claims on their website that they helped Najib win GE13.



"The website of CA Political, a company related to Cambridge Analytica, says they 'supported Barisan Nasional in Kedah state with a targeted messaging campaign highlighting their school improvements since 2008'."



Bersatu supreme council member Mukhriz Mahathir was Barisan Nasional's deputy chairman for Kedah in 2013. He went on to become the state's chief minister before he was sacked and helped form the opposition party.



Opposition party Bersatu's Wan Saiful says Malaysian PM Najib must explain if he used Cambridge Analytica to "manipulate voters in GE13".

"Whatever happened in Kedah in GE13, I cannot imagine the operation of this magnitude was run from (the) state level. Operations like this would normally be run from the centre," said Mr Wan Saiful, when asked if Mr Mukhriz would have been privy to any use of Cambridge Analytica's services.



"I am more worried about what Najib will do now for GE14 rather than what Kedah state did in the past.



"That is why it is important for them to explain if they are planning the same for GE14."



Channel NewsAsia has sought a response from both Mr Mukhriz and Barisan Nasional.



Last year, local news portal Malay Mail Online reported Cambridge Analytica's parent company, SCL Group, denied Barisan Nasional was using its "big data" services for the coming 14th general elections.

