‘Ousted’ Selangor chief minister rules out comeback to help PAS, for now

KUALA LUMPUR: Mr Khalid Ibrahim, the popular "ousted" chief minister of Malaysia's richest state, says he has no plans to return to the post, for now.

This, amid speculation that Islamist party PAS or Prime Minister Najib Razak's Barisan Nasional will promise his comeback to recapture Selangor in looming polls.

"I've got a few hints - and also with the way politics goes around in circles - to suggest I join PAS or BN and then if we win, then they may want to make me chief minister," he told Channel NewsAsia in an interview last Friday (Jan 26).

"(There is no possibility of this) at the moment because I’m quite adamant to stay out of politics. We are confusing the public as opposed to being politicians trying to do the best thing for the country."

Mr Khalid, once a prominent corporate leader, was credited for Selangor's economic progress during his time as chief minister from 2008 to 2014. He was forced to resign, however, after being sacked from the People's Justice Party (PKR) for refusing to vacate the post for party leader Anwar Ibrahim - who was eventually unable to take over himself due to a sodomy conviction.

Selangor is one of only two states currently controlled by the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan. However, the state may be vulnerable to change given that PAS is no longer in an alliance with Pakatan Harapan parties. While Pakatan holds 29 state seats, PAS holds 13 and BN has 12 with two independents, including Mr Khalid.

The 71-year-old told Channel NewsAsia he does not intend to defend his state and parliamentary seats as he has served his time in politics. However, Mr Khalid said he will now campaign for any candidate he likes in elections – which are due by August – including those from BN and PAS.

"I don't think I will support PKR because I don't think PKR has the imagination nor the principle in portraying itself as a people's party," he said.

PAS Selangor chief Sallehen Mukhyi told Channel NewsAsia, however, that they are not ruling out Mr Khalid as chief minister, as long as he joins their party.

"There is a possibility, maybe there is not," he said in an interview last Friday. "We will win, and then we will announce."

Current Selangor Chief Minister Azmin Ali, who is also deputy PKR president, said Mr Khalid had to make a decision.

"You have to have principles in politics, we must hold to ideals," he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini. "But him, one moment he is with UMNO, then PAS, then independent.”