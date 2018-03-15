Outrage in Taiwan after nanny caught on camera abusing 8-month-old girl

TAICHUNG: A nanny at a daycare centre in Taiwan was caught on camera slapping an eight-month-old baby on her head and slamming the girl onto the floor.

The video, which appeared to have been taken from surveillance footage at the centre in Taichung, has sparked outrage on social media, according to reports from local media.

In the video, the nanny can be seen hitting the child on the back of her head several times, flipping the girl around by grabbing one of her legs, and throwing her onto the ground a few times.

A colleague is also seen in the video, but does not stop the nanny from abusing the girl. The abuse lasts about 30 seconds.

ET Today reported that the nanny allegedly could not stand the baby's crying, which led to the abuse.

The daycare centre's director, Ms Wu, has since issued an apology. She had noticed bruises on the child's forehead on Tuesday afternoon and discovered the abuse after reviewing the surveillance footage.

She informed the girl's parents immediately after her discovery, and shared the footage with the parents to prevent any "cover-up". The video was later uploaded onto Facebook by friends of the parents.

The nanny, surnamed Su, has apologised to the parents. She has also been dismissed from her job, the report added.

"I'm very sorry ... my supervision wasn't good enough. We are really serious in running this daycare centre. We will gladly cooperate in any investigations," Ms Wu was cited as saying in ET Today.

According to Apple Daily, the child suffered head injures and was hospitalised for observation.

A police report has since been lodged by the parents.

Investigations are currently ongoing, and the nanny may face legal consequences, Apple Daily said.