Meeting between Pakatan, EU ambassadors jeopardises Malaysia's sovereignty: Anifah

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues raised during a meeting between Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders and European Union (EU) ambassadors last Thursday (Jan 25) have jeopardised Malaysia's sovereignty and dignity, the country's Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said.

In a statement on Sunday (Jan 28), Anifah said that the meeting invites foreign intervention and impacts Malaysia's efforts to defend the national palm oil industry.

The Malaysian Insight quoted Parti Amanah Negara President Mat Sabu as saying that Pakatan leaders had asked the EU ambassadors for help to ensure that the 14th General Elections were conducted fairly and to send election observers over to Malaysia.



Anifah said he understood that it was not the EU ambassadors' intention to listen to Harapan's "negative accusations" against the government, but he criticised Pakatan's move to involve foreign powers as "unpatriotic" and eroding Malaysia's dignity.

"What is clear is that the efforts taken by PH is desperate because it invites foreign intervention and pressure on the principles and democratic values that are practised by Malaysians," Anifah said.

"This is (an act of) hypocrisy and a trick from Dr Mahathir Mohamad which puts the nation's importance and its people (at risk) to gain power," he added.

Anifah also explained that the meeting was hypocritical given Pakatan Harapan's leader Mahathir's critical stance toward the west during his time as Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Anifah said Malaysia would not stop ambassadors from practising norms of international diplomatic relations, in line with the Vienna Convention. However, when it comes to safeguarding its citizens' interests, and the sovereignty and dignity of the nation, Malaysia would not hesitate to take action against any foreign party if they contravene the Conventions' norms and values, Anifah added.

