Passenger ship carrying 190 hits rocks off South Korea; rescue underway: Report

MOKPO, South Korea: Six people suffered mild injuries after a passenger ship carrying around 190 people became stuck on rocks in the waters off South Korea's southwestern coast on Sunday (Mar 25), Yonhap reported, quoting the Coast Guard.

The liner with 187 passengers and five crew on board ran aground at around 3:50pm on Sunday afternoon near Shinan county, 400km south of Seoul, according to officials.

The Coast Guard said that the passenger ship hit rocks as it tried to avoid colliding with a fishing boat.

South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae was quoted as saying that it is operating an emergency situation centre to deal with the case.

"We've got a report that rescue operations are underway," a presidential official was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

