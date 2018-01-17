Passengers to see faster immigration clearance with common counters at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Immigration Department is opening up a common counter for passenger inspection at the KL International Airport (KLIA), in order to reduce queuing time during peak periods.

This counter will serve passengers from both Malaysia and those holding foreign passports.

Director-General of Immigration Mustafar Ali said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 17) that the department - with assistance from airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings - had set up a customer experience management team to help disperse passengers to the respective counters.

Immigration officers will also be deployed to act as ushers to ease passenger congestion at the KLIA, said Mustafar Ali.

Malaysia Airports Holdings' managing director Badlisham Ghazali said separately that the new common counter system would work well following the previously implemented counter guiding light system installed in September last year.

“The counter guiding light system serves as a method to quickly usher passengers to the next counter as soon as it becomes available. This was proven to reduce passenger queueing time significantly,” he said.

He added that the immigration department had committed to keeping 30 counters opened and manned around the clock at the arrival level, and 10 counters at the departure level of KLIA main terminal.

Badlisham also said that the airport operator is piloting a digital initiative with the immigration department to improve the total airport experience for passengers.

“We need to properly understand and analyse our data so that we can all work together with one common objective to serve our passengers better,” he said.

