Penang durian coffee: 2 more consumers test positive for drugs

GEORGE TOWN: The urine and blood samples of two more victims who experienced extreme fatigue and dizziness after drinking a type of pre-mixed coffee were found positive for syabu (methamphetamine).

Penang police chief A Thaiveegan said on Thursday (Feb 15) that the results were obtained last week but police were still waiting for the chemistry department to produce results of the coffee samples.

He said so far, test results of blood and urine samples of four individuals including the two men who drank the durian-flavoured pre-mixed instant white coffee tested positive for methamphetamine drugs.

"Police are still investigating whether the coffee had been mixed with drugs by certain syndicates but to date we have not come to any conclusion on involvement of syndicates, because we have yet to make any arrest.

“Police are also tracking down the woman believed to have distributed the coffee at a food court and we are confident that her arrest will give us some leads," he told reporters.

On Feb 4, two men were admitted to Penang Hospital (HPP) after drinking a certain type of coffee which left them dizzy and nauseous.

Earlier five individuals, including two women were treated at the same hospital when they experienced extreme fatigue after allegedly drinking ‘durian white coffee’mixture.

The seven people aged between 19 and 62 were warded for observation and tests and results of blood and urine samples from two of the seven individuals were found positive for syabu.

