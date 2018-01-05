Penang flooded again after night-long heavy rain

GEORGE TOWN: More than 50 areas in Penang were inundated following torrential rain from 11pm on Thursday (Jan 4).



A total of 15 spots on the island were flooded while the remaining areas in Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Utara were under 0.1 to 0.4 metres of water.



Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said an evacuation centre was opened at a religious school in Kubang Semang and it was sheltering five people from one family.



"The family was relocated to the centre at about 8am on Friday after their house in Kubang Semang came under 0.5 metres of water while police with the fire and rescue department and the civil defence force are monitoring the flood situation,” he said.



He added that among the affected areas in Seberang Perai Tengah were Taman Mutiara, Kampung Padang Lalang, Kampung Permatang Rawa, Jalan Tembikia, Taman Makok, Taman Cantek, Taman Siakap, Taman Usaha, Taman Amra and Jalan Bagan Lalang.



Mr Nik Ros Azhan said rescuers were on the alert as the continuous rain may force more people to evacuate.



Apart from that, he said the North-South Expressway exit to Permatang Pauh was also closed to traffic as it was under 0.5 metres of water which resulted in slow moving traffic from Sungai Dua to Perai.



In Seberang Perai Utara, the affected areas were Mak Mandin, Jalan Raja Uda, Butterworth, Taman Sungai Rambai, Taman Bunga Raya and Taman Senangin, but no evacuees were relocated.



Many main roads came under 0.5 metres of water. (Photo: Facebook/Brock Lesnar Ooi)

Meanwhile on the island, at least 15 spots were flooded in the Northeast district such as Kampung Makam, Lebuh Kimberley, Lorong Baru, Lebih Cecil, Jalan Sungai Ujong, Jalan Magazine and Lebuh Cintra as well as Teluk Kumbar, Sungai Batu and Sungai Ara in the Southewest district.



Jalan P Ramlee, which has been frequently flooded lately, was also closed to traffic when it came under 0.5 metres of water. No residents were evacuated.