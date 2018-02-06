Penang police seek woman in relation to durian coffee case

GEORGE TOWN: Police are tracking down a woman who is believed to have distributed pre-mixed coffee laced with drugs, resulting in seven individuals being treated at the Penang Hospital after experiencing extreme fatigue and weakness.

The woman, who is in her 40s, is believed to have distributed the durian-flavoured coffee and pre-mixed white coffee consumed by the seven victims at a market area and several restaurants in Jelutong, district police chief Anuar Omar said on Tuesday (Feb 6).

He added that police urge her to go to the nearest police station to assist in the investigations.



It is also believed that she has been giving out two types of coffee flavours produced by the same company for free to the public for the past two weeks, he told a press conference.

The seven victims had sought medical treatment after drinking packets of Coffee Tree MyCafe 4-in-1 Penang Durian White Coffee, which reportedly left them dizzy and vomiting.

Police investigations have revealed that the packets were opened and resealed after 10g of a green substance - believed to be a drug - was added. As a precaution, Singapore has taken the product off its shelves while investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anuar said the police also asked an 18-year-old boy who was said to be also a victim of the pre-mixed coffee to come forward and give a statement to facilitate investigations into the case.



The teenager was admitted to the Penang Hospital on Jan 27 with symptoms of severe fatigue and weakness after drinking the durian-flavoured coffee but left while receiving treatment, he said.

So far, police had recorded statements from seven individuals, including a woman who gave the coffee to two Nepalese security guards at a building in Pulau Tikus, he added.

Anuar said did not rule out the possibility that it was an act of sabotage as the company producing the coffee had been producing various types of pre-mixed coffee over the last few years and had also exported them.

He said police also found packets of the two types of coffee believed to be dumped at the foot of Bukit Bendera on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Anuar said the results of the initial screening test on the coffee found that it contained a foreign substance believed to be methamphetamine.

"But the police are still waiting for a complete report from the Chemistry Department to find out whether there is a mixture of drugs or other substances," he said.

