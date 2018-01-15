Perth skies covered in shades of orange amid bushfires

PERTH: Skies above Perth were blanketed by orange hues after a bushfire broke out on Sunday (Jan 14) in Mundaring in Perth Hills.



Residents in the Australian city woke up to smokey skies tinted with orange on Sunday and were told that the fire was "a possible threat" according to a Facebook post by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services West Australia.



The flames were seen to rise up to 35m into the air, but were brought under control, reported 9 News.

About 150 firefighters were at the scene to put out the fire. (Photo: Department of Fire and Emergency Services of West Australia/Facebook)

About 150 firefighters were still battling the fire on Monday, but the West Australia Parks and Wildlife downgraded the fire's threat warning to an "advice" on Sunday evening.



Residents were still urged to remain vigilant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police believe that the fire was deliberately lit, but nobody was hurt, said the BBC.



Throughout the ordeal, social media users took to Twitter to post pictures of the vividly-coloured skies.

Social media users posted pictures of the Perth skies tinted in orange following the fire. (Photo: MarcusPlato/Twitter)

A bushfire that broke out in Perth on Sunday (Jan 14) caused the skies to turn hazy and orange. (Photo: RobertsCakes/Twitter)

The end is nigh ! Dark clouds have gathered over #Bayswater ! Fire 🔥 in the sky ! Bush fire in #SawyersValley #Perth #PerthNews pic.twitter.com/15LwuqOCHC — I would (@stemwood) January 14, 2018





The Mundaring fire from my parents place. Lots of ash falling here. Hope all near the fire are safe #perthfire pic.twitter.com/R00xMEE86p — Andrew Melder (@AndrewMelder) January 14, 2018



