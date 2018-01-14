Police find grenade after arresting suspected drug addict in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The arrest of a suspected drug addict led police to a hand grenade, which was hidden at the De Tropicana Condominium in Jalan Kuchai Maju on Sunday (Jan 14) morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said there was "no element of terror or intent to harm".

He said the police earlier noticed the man, aged 40, acting in a suspicious manner and apprehended him at 9.30am.

“When questioned, the suspect revealed that he had buried a hand grenade near a drain behind the staircase of the condominium," he said in a statement on Sunday.

“The suspect claimed he got the bomb from a friend in Thailand two years ago. At the time the suspect was residing at the condominium but he had now moved to Bandar Puteri Kinrara, Puchong.”

Mazlan said a team from the Bomb Disposal Unit and Canine Unit went to the location and directed occupants of the condominium to evacuate as a safety measure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said initial investigations found no element of violence in the incident as the suspect had concealed the explosive at the spot because he was worried about being arrested by the authorities.

The suspect also did not have any previous criminal record, he said.