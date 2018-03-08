Police on the hunt for two men over parang attack in Malaysia: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian police are looking for two men who were captured on video dragging a woman and slashing her with a parang on Wednesday (Mar 8) morning.

In the video circulating on social media, which runs for almost three minutes, a woman can be heard screaming frantically while a man drags her around a blue car. A second man then emerges from the car holding a parang.

Both men then try to drag the woman into the car, before one of them starts attacking her with the weapon.

Blood stains can be seen on the floor and on her clothes. The men eventually managed to force her into the car and drive off.

Throughout the video, a number of bystanders including one that appeared to be a security guard were seen looking on helplessly.

According to the Malay Mail, Klang Selatan police chief Shamsul Amar Ramli said one of the two suspects is the woman's husband.

Assistant Commissioner Shamsul was cited as saying that the woman, a 42-year-old, was working at a factory at Jalan Seruling, Taman Klang Jaya, where the vicious assault happened.

"The husband started assaulting his wife when she came out from the factory to meet him. He attacked her with a parang as his friend watched. Soon after they forced her into a blue Satria and drove away," said AC Shamsul.

The Malay Mail also reported that the police believe the attack was motivated by jealousy, based on a police report filed by the couple's 13-year-old daughter. The couple have three children together.

The woman is currently in a hospital in Seremban.