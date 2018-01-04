Port Dickson tragedy: Lorry driver lost control before crash that killed 4 Singaporeans

PORT DICKSON: The lorry that killed four Singaporeans at Port Dickson was believed to be moving downhill when the driver allegedly lost control, reported the Star on Thursday (Jan 4), citing findings from a preliminary police probe.



The Singaporean family was killed on Wednesday in an accident involving three cars, a lorry and a motorcycle at the Lukut-Sepang junction near the popular beach town of Port Dickson. The lorry was heading in the direction of Seremban from Sepang.



Authorities said the three female passengers in a Singapore-registered Honda Stream were killed on the spot while the male driver of the car died on the way to hospital.



They were Rosli Samad, 54, Maimunah Sapari, 51, Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18, and Nor Amalina Rosli, 21.



Five Malaysians were injured in the accident.



Photos and videos of the incident circulated online showed the white Honda Stream completely crushed by the lorry.



The Star report said the Malaysian fire and rescue department took almost two hours to extricate the victims from the wreckage while a crane also had to be used to lift the lorry from the crushed car.



The 54-year-old lorry driver later turned himself in at the traffic division of the Port Dickson police headquarters.

A Bernama report said the driver will be remanded for four days to facilitate investigations.

