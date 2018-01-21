Professor in China punished for treating PhD student as errand boy

XI'AN, Shaanxi: A university professor in China was banned from supervising PhD students after she continuously sent one of her students to do personal errands.

The Beijing News reported on Sunday (Jan 21) that Xi'an Jiaotong University pharmacology student Yang Baode was forced to do chores such as shopping and cleaning.

This happened "for years", according to Yang's girlfriend Wu Qi.

The incident came to light after Yang died and Wu posted screengrabs of his WeChat conversations with supervisor Zhou Jun online.

According to Wu, her boyfriend was also constantly asked to shop for daily necessities, wash her car and play mahjong with her, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).



Wu said that these "trivial" chores limited Yang's time for his research.

"But he was not good at expressing dissatisfaction and he chose to endure," she added.

