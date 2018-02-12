Proposed Kra Canal not current government project: Thailand

A Thai spokesman said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha had insisted his government did not have a policy on the project.

BANGKOK: The Thai Government has made it clear that the proposed Kra Canal project is neither a priority currently nor does it have a policy on the proposed man-made waterway which will link the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

Government spokesman, Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha had insisted his government did not have a policy on the project.

"There are still other 'problems' in the area, therefore they (the other problems) must be prioritised," he said in a statement, in response to a movement by a group led by influential figures in drumming up support for the highly controversial multi-billion dollar project.

The group has been encouraging the public to share their thoughts online on the project as well as the specially-composed songs in support of the realisation of the Kra Canal.

Sansern urged the people in southern Thailand to exercise caution upon receiving messages supporting the Kra Canal project as it could be misleading and create misunderstanding among the public.

Currently, the government according to Sansern, was still weighing the positive and negative aspects of the proposed canal, which ultimately called for the construction of the more than 100-kilometre-long canal in the southern Istmus of southern Thailand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among a number of issues that needed consideration, he said, included security and cost of the project.

Supporters of the project have called for the canal’s speedy construction, as it will be a boon to the shipping industry with commercial ships on the Indian-Pacific ocean route saving on cost for not having to traverse the Malacca Straits.

However, security observers in Thailand have voiced concern on the project due to its location in southern Thailand which for two decades has been the scene of a low-intensity conflict between government forces and militant groups.

They are also worried the construction of the canal would split the country into two and eventually, lead to the break up of the restive southern Thailand.