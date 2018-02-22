Rapper Namewee remanded over controversial Chinese New Year video clip: Report

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia: Rapper Namewee has been remanded by the police over his controversial Chinese New Year video, according to the Star.

Last week, the Malaysian rapper uploaded a video clip for Chinese New Year titled Like A Dog, featuring a group of people wearing dog masks. It allegedly features vulgar dance moves near the Putra Perdana Building which houses the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya.



A post published on Thursday (Feb 22) on the rapper's Facebook page confirmed that Namewee had been remanded for further investigations.

"Namewee has been officially arrested. We will continue to cooperate with police for investigation. Thanks for your continuous support. Let's pray and hope that Namewee will be released tomorrow," read the post.





Earlier on Thursday, the rapper published another post on his Facebook page, saying that he was at the police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm not afraid because I believe there is justice in Malaysia.

"I will not bow to the media," said the rapper, as he also thanked those who have supported him.





The Malaysian authorities had opened up "investigation papers" on the rapper's video on Sunday, said Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun, according to the Star.

The police believed that the video was offensive to the feelings and "sensitivities of the multi-racial community" in Malaysia.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, said the Star.

