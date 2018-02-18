Rapper Namewee under investigation for Chinese New Year video clip

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities in Malaysia are investigating a controversial Chinese New Year video by rapper Namewee.

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said "an investigation paper" has been opened on rapper Namewee's video clip which allegedly rode roughshod over the sensitivities of the multi-racial society in the country.

He said on Sunday (Feb 18) that the Royal Malaysian Police was working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to investigate the controversial video clip under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Last week, Namewee uploaded his latest video clip for Chinese New Year titled Like A Dog, featuring a group of individuals wearing dog masks. It allegedly features vulgar dance moves near the Putra Perdana Building which houses the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya.

According to the Star, the police chief added that the singer was not known to be in the country.

