Record heatwave scorches Sydney: Reports

SYDNEY: Temperatures reached record highs in the Australian city of Sydney on Sunday (Jan 7) as the city bore the brunt of a heatwave.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the temperature in Penrith, west of Sydney, recorded before 3.30pm local time hit 47.3°C - the highest in 79 years.

This was surpassed by another record set at the Old Richmond Station at 47.8°C.



#SydneyHeat UPDATE: #Penrith has now reached 47.3 degrees at 3:25pm according to the preliminary live data from the weather station there. — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 7, 2018

The temperature in the Central Business District reached its hottest in five years at 43.4°C just after 1pm, the report added.



Severe fire warnings were issued in the greater Sydney area and fire bans were put in place across the city and other states.



According to 9News Australia, there were 51 fires burning across the city on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, bushfires destroyed buildings and threatened lives in three states -Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.



A fire raging out of control set several structures ablaze on the outskirts of Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, and the capital of the southeastern state of Victoria.

