Record heatwave scorches Sydney: Reports
SYDNEY: Temperatures reached record highs in the Australian city of Sydney on Sunday (Jan 7) as the city bore the brunt of a heatwave.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the temperature in Penrith, west of Sydney, recorded before 3.30pm local time hit 47.3°C - the highest in 79 years.
This was surpassed by another record set at the Old Richmond Station at 47.8°C.
The temperature in the Central Business District reached its hottest in five years at 43.4°C just after 1pm, the report added.
Severe fire warnings were issued in the greater Sydney area and fire bans were put in place across the city and other states.
According to 9News Australia, there were 51 fires burning across the city on Sunday.
On Saturday, bushfires destroyed buildings and threatened lives in three states -Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.
A fire raging out of control set several structures ablaze on the outskirts of Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, and the capital of the southeastern state of Victoria.