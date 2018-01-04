Robber killed in struggle with Johor home owner

JOHOR BARU: A man who broke into a house in Johor Baru on Wednesday (Jan 3) ended up dead after the house owner fought back with a chopper.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief Shahurinain Jais said in a statement on Wednesday night that the 32-year-old home owner was also injured during the scuffle and was being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Mr Shahurinain said the suspect was believed to have broken into the house at Jalan Jenawi 3 through a window at 2.45pm. He then attempted to break down the door of the master bedroom.

The robber threatened the home owner with a screwdriver, ordered the latter to surrender his valuables and forced him to unlock the kitchen door, the police chief said.

“It was then that the victim managed to grab a chopper and he asked the suspect to return the items he had taken, but the suspect refused and a fight broke out between the two of them."

Mr Shahurinain said the suspect had 14 previous records, including for drug-related offences.

Police found a wallet, RM730 (US$180), a gold ring and a mobile phone in the suspect’s trouser pocket, he said, adding that the body was sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post-mortem.