Runaway horse in Johor Baru causes traffic congestion

JOHOR BARU: A runaway horse was spotted galloping against the traffic in Johor Baru on Thursday (Feb 8) afternoon, causing a traffic jam.

Local news outlet Malay Mail reported that the incident happened at about 4.30pm along the main road of Bandar Baru Permas Jaya towards the Johor Baru East Coast Highway.

Facebook user Kloon Tan posted a 21-second video of the saddled horse galloping along the road shoulder against oncoming traffic.

The horse, which has since been caught and is in healthy condition, was from a nearby horse riding academy, reported Malay Mail.