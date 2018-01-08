Selangor PKR opposes Mahathir as Pakatan's PM candidate

PETALING JAYA: Selangor's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) on Monday (Jan 8) announced that it opposed the opposition coalition's appointment of Mahathir Mohamad as Pakatan Harapan's prime minister candidate.



Selangor PKR communications head Hizwan Ahmad said it was "very awkward" that PKR was not able to name its own leader to be the prime minister-elect despite the party's "proven extraordinary records", reported local media.

"Selangor PKR would like to express our disappointment with the announcement naming Pakatan Harapan's prime minister candidate," Mr Hizwan said.



On Sunday, Pakatan named Mahathir as its pick for prime minister should it emerge victorious in the country's upcoming elections.



In the statement, Mr Hizwan added that the country's youth needed a new and fresh-faced leader in order to guide the country forward.



“Millennials certainly want to see a fresh character, rich in farsightedness and effective to bring the country out of the catastrophic damages induced by the UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

Last Friday, several young activists mooted PKR's deputy president Azmin Ali as their choice for prime minister, reported The Malay Mail.



Mr Hizwan added that despite their opposition, Selangor PKR still respected the decision of Pakatan's highest leadership, vowing to continue the fight against BN in the upcoming election.

