Shanghai metro to allow QR code payment from Jan 20: Report

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling on the Shanghai metro will be able to pay via QR code starting from Jan 20, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday (Jan 16).

Passengers simply need to download a mobile app and scan the QR code at readers installed at entrance and exit stations to pay for their journey via Alipay or China UnionPay, said Xinhua.



All the 389 metro stations will have readers installed, it said, adding that fare discounts will be offered between Jan 20 and Feb 28 to encourage passengers to try the new payment method.

The technology can function without an Internet connection, and it would take only half a second for a commuter to gain access through the turnstile, said Xinhua, citing an executive with the Shanghai metro information management centre.

The payment system was piloted at two stations on the maglev line in October.

