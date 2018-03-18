Singapore leaders congratulate Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang on reappointments

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Chinese leaders President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday (Mar 18) to congratulate them on being reappointed in their respective roles.

China's parliament unanimously handed President Xi a second term on Saturday and gave Premier Li a second five-year term on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Mr Xi, Mdm Halimah sent her "warmest congratulations" on his reappointment and expressed her confidence that China will "enjoy continued peace and greater prosperity" under his leadership.

Mdm Halimah added that she looked forward to working with Mr Xi to strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation between the two countries.

Mr Lee also congratulated Mr Xi on his reappointment, stating that Mr Xi has "led China to new achievements amidst an uncertain and challenging international environment" under his leadership.

Mr Lee said that Singapore and China enjoy "excellent relations underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation", and that both countries share a common interest in preserving a free trading system and maintaining global peace and stability.

He said that he looked forward to continue working with Mr Xi to take the countries' "strong bilateral relationship to greater heights".

Mr Lee also congratulated Premier Li on his reappointment, adding that China's continued development and opening up over the past decades have brought about many benefits to the Chinese people and "contributed to the stability and prosperity of our region and the world".



On Singapore's ties with China, Mr Lee added that the bilateral cooperation between both countries "continues to keep up with the changing interests and priorities of our people, and has expanded to new areas".

