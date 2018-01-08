Singaporean fined RM8,000 for abusing dog in Malaysia: Report

PETALING JAYA: A Singaporean man who was caught on CCTV camera abusing a dog in Selangor last April has been fined RM8,000 (S$2,668) by Malaysian authorities.

Terry Yee Kok Chew, 57, was sentenced by the magistrate's court in Petaling Jaya on Monday (Jan 8), according to a report by The Sun Daily.

Yee had claimed trial after he pleaded not guilty to animal abuse last August.

In April, Yee was caught on video falling off his bike after being startled by the dog. He then grabbed the dog by its scruff and hit it repeatedly with a helmet.

Terry Yee was charged in court for the abuse of a dog named Furby (pictured above). (Photo: Facebook/Justice for Furby)

The dog, called Furby, belonged to security guards at a residential estate in Taman Melody, Puchong.

In an interview with TheStarTV last August, Yee said that he had "snapped" on that particular day. He added that the dog had attacked him six times prior to the incident, and that he had also lost an engagement ring in a previous attack.

"I do apologise that I went overboard and hit the dog to the point I shouldn’t have. I love dogs; I love animals," Yee was quoted as saying by TheStarTV.

Yee's lawyer, Mr Jerald Gomez, had previously asked for a lighter sentence, saying that the dog "was not seriously injured and was currently healthy and active".

"After the video clip of the incident went viral, the accused lost his franchise business license and he also apologised for his action against the dog," Mr Gomez added.

However, a prosecutor from the Veterinary Services Department, Mr Nabilah Mohammad Zanudin, asked for an appropriate sentence as a deterrent to the accused and the public, saying the offence was serious.