Small plane crashes outside Philippine capital, killing ten: Report

MANILA: A small plane crashed into a house north of the Philippine capital on Saturday (Mar 17), killing ten people, officials and media said.

The Piper 23 Apache twin-engined aircraft, operated by Lite Air Express, had just taken off from a small nearby airport, said Eric Apolonio, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).



The accident killed all five aboard as well as three children, a mother and a grandmother from the family in the house, said Superintendent Julio Lizardo.



All aircraft operated by Lite Air Express were grounded pending investigations, Apolonio said.

“Investigation revealed that the said aircraft took off at the runway of Plaridel Airport but unluckily crashed at the residential area,” a Philippine police spokesman said in a text message.

Police and the CAAP did not give details on the number of casualties.

