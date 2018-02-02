Smoke from iPhone battery lands two Hong Kong Apple store workers in hospital

HONG KONG: Two employees at an Apple store in Hong Kong were taken to a hospital on Friday (Feb 2), after inhaling smoke emitted by a mobile phone battery they were repairing.

“The two staff members were repairing the phone battery at the time it emitted smoke. The pair complained of feeling unwell after inhaling smoke,” a police spokeswoman said.



Store employees managed to extinguish the source of the smoke before emergency personnel arrived, reported South China Morning Post, which added that no evacuation was needed.

According to the police spokeswoman, initial investigations found nothing suspicious. The case is still under investigation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

