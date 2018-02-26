2 arrested over snatch theft of elderly woman's bag in Kelantan: Reports

KOTA BARU: Two suspects in a snatch theft involving an elderly woman on Sunday (Feb 25) in Kelantan have been arrested, local media reported.

The suspects, two brothers aged 27 and 33, were caught within a couple of hours of the incident after a tip-off, according to the Star.





The victim was a 72-year-old woman who was warded at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II for minor head injuries, the report said.



According to the New Straits Times, the incident took place along a road in Taman Limau Manis.



Closed-circuit television footage of the incident showed a man snatching the elderly woman's bag as she was about to enter a car. After a short struggle, she fell head first to the ground and lay motionless on the grass patch beside a drain for a few minutes.

The man escaped in a black Proton Persona, which was driven by his accomplice.



Moments later, the woman appeared to call for help and attempted to get up, but instead fell into the drain. Passers-by then came to her rescue. Two men lifted the bloodied woman and sat her by the side of the drain.

