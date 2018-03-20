South Korea and US military drill cut short by a month: Seoul defence ministry

SEOUL: A delayed joint military exercise between South Korea and the US will be cut short by a month, a Seoul defence ministry spokesman said Tuesday (Mar 20), as the diplomatic thaw with North Korea intensifies.

"The Foal Eagle exercises will be held for a month in April due to a delay caused by the Olympics and as each military has its own schedule," the spokesman told AFP.

Last year the drills were conducted for two months through March to April. This year's exercises were delayed to avoid clashing with the Pyeongchang Winter Games in the South last month.