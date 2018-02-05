South Korea bans 36,000 foreigners from entering for Winter Olympics - Yonhap

The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games logo is seen at the the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

SEOUL: South Korea has banned 36,000 foreigners from entering the country ahead of the Winter Olympics, citing security concerns, Yonhap News Agency said on Monday.

Yonhap cited a South Korean lawmaker as saying the spy agency had told lawmakers it was working with foreign intelligence agencies to beef up foreign nationals' identity checks as an anti-terrorism plan for the Olympics.

