South Korea expects Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting to lead to North Korean denuclearisation

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could lead to Pyongyang giving up its nuclear weapons programme, Moon's spokesman said on Friday (Mar 9).

News of the summit, which an ebullient Moon said was "like a miracle", is the latest step in a quickening detente.



"The May meeting will be recorded as a historic milestone that realised peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

I have been informed that President Donald J. Trump will meet Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of North Korea by May.

I have been informed that President Donald J. Trump will meet Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of North Korea by May.

I would like to express my gratitude to the two leaders who made a difficult decision reflecting their courage and wisdom.





Kim Jong Un told South Korean National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong there would be major results from a meeting with Trump, Moon's spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, told reporters at a briefing. Chung met Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang earlier this week.

Trump quickly agreed to a summit with Kim Jong Un after Chung gave him a personal invitation in Washington, Kim Eui-kyeom said.

MIXED REACTIONS TO PROSPECTIVE TRUMP-KIM MEETING

However, not all analysts shared Moon's positive sentiments, saying a US-North Korea summit was a win for Kim.

"It essentially provides him equal status with the US president and strengthens his bid to have North Korea be recognised as a de facto nuclear power," said Evan Medeiros of the Eurasia Group think tank, and a former Asia advisor to Barack Obama.

"(It) will not lead to North Korea's denuclearisation. Instead, it will enhance the stature and legitimacy of Kim's regime, give him more time to develop his nuclear weapons arsenal, and enable him to more effectively seek sanctions relief."

Jeffrey Lewis, who heads the respected East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of Strategic Studies, said Trump was dancing to Kim's tune.

"This is literally how the North Korean film 'The Country I Saw' ends," he wrote on Twitter.

"An American President visits Pyongyang, compelled by North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

"Kim is not inviting Trump so that he can surrender North Korea's weapons. Kim is inviting Trump to demonstrate that his investment in nuclear and missile capabilities has forced the United States to treat him as an equal," he said.

