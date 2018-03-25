South Korea government to turn off computers to tackle overwork: Report

SEOUL: The South Korean government is set to introduce a measure that will compel its employees to leave the office at 8pm on Fridays, the BBC reported.

The measure involves shutting off computers by 8pm to ensure employees are prevented from working long hours.

According to the BBC, government employees in South Korea work an average of 2,739 hours a year - a thousand hours more than workers in other developed countries.

The phased approach initiated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) will be rolled out in the next three months, the BBC added.



The first phase of the initiative begins on Mar 30 followed by the second in April which will require computers to be shut off by 7.30pm. The final phase requires shutdown of computers at 7pm.

Citing a statement from SMG, the BBC said "all employees will be subjected to the shutdown, exemptions may be provided in special circumstances."



The report added that already, 67.1 per cent of government workers have asked to be excused from the new measure.

