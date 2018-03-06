South Korea's Moon says Seoul must bolster defence against North

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the military should focus "all its power" to boost its defence capabilities to counter North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes, even while it engages Pyongyang in dialogue.

"We must speak with the North for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula but at the same time we should focus all our efforts to quickly, effectively create defences against North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes," Moon said in remarks at a military graduation ceremony.

Moon added he would further develop the joint defence system between South Korea and the United States.

