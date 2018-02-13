South Korea's Moon says US is open to talks with North Korea - Yonhap

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the United States is open to talking with North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, without providing details.

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the United States is open to talking with North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, without providing details.

The presidential Blue House was not immediately available for comment.

