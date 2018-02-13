South Korea's Moon says US is open to talks with North Korea - Yonhap

South Korea's Moon says US is open to talks with North Korea - Yonhap

South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with a high-level delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the United States is open to talking with North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, without providing details.

The presidential Blue House was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

