South Korea's Moon urges swift action for victims of hospital fire

SEOUL: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has called for swift measures to help minimise damage from the hospital blaze in Miryang city, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday (Jan 26).



At least 41 people were killed when a fire broke out at Sejong Hospital early Friday morning.

His call followed an emergency meeting of top presidential aides held at the presidential office.



Yonhap quoted presidential office spokesman Park Soo-hyun as saying president Moon ordered “necessary measures for those rescued to prevent additional damage”.



Moon instructed the prime minister’s office to quickly identify the cause of the fire to prevent a recurrence of such an incident in the future.



Yonhap said Moon also called for efforts to accurately identify the cause of each death to help minimise confusion for the bereaved families.

Advertisement