South Korea says North Korea may stage 'threatening' military parade on Olympics eve

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju, gives field guidance at the Pyongyang Pharmaceutical Factory, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 25, 2018. KCNA / via REUTERS
SEOUL: South Korea's Unification Minister said on Friday (Jan 26) that North Korea may stage a "threatening" military parade to mark its new military anniversary on Feb 8, the day before the start of the Winter Olympics, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said.

North Korea announced on Tuesday it would celebrate the founding of its military on Feb 8, which is typically marked with a large military parade.

Minister Cho Myoung-gyun said in a lecture in Seoul that the North is preparing an anniversary event in Pyongyang involving "large-scale" military forces and weapons, Yonhap said.

