South Korean actress Choi Ji-woo, star of Winter Sonata, ties the knot

SEOUL: South Korean actress Choi Ji-woo, who starred in the popular drama Winter Sonata, made a surprise announcement on Thursday (Mar 29) that she has tied the knot.

In a post shared on her fan page, showing a handwritten note, she said: "March 29 is the day when I made a promise with my life partner of a new start."

She added: "I held a private wedding ceremony only with family members. I will make a warm family with my love."





The 42-year-old said that she did not make the announcement earlier as her partner is "not a public figure". She expressed her hope that her fans would understand.

According to a report by Yonhap, her agency YG Entertainment said that the couple dated for more than a year and that the ceremony was held in Seoul.

Choi began her acting career after winning a talent audition in 1994. She made her debut in the drama series War and Love in 1995.

She has since acted in nearly 30 South Korean TV series, with the most popular ones being Winter Sonata, Full House and Stairway to Heaven. She most recently appeared in The Most Beautiful Goodbye.