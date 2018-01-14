Speedboat carrying 26 Chinese tourists explodes in southern Thailand

BANGKOK: A speedboat carrying 26 Chinese tourists – including three children - and five crew exploded in the waters off Krabi, a top holiday destination in southern Thailand, on Sunday (Jan 14). Several passengers were injured.

Krabi Prevention and Mitigation Disaster Department head, Paisarn Khunsri said the speedboat, King Poseidon 959, was making its way to Phi-Phi Island when the 12.30pm (local time) incident occurred.

"Initial reports stated that three of the victims sustained serious injuries, another three with moderate injuries while an undetermined number sustained minor injuries," he said on Sunday.

The injured were sent to several nearby hospitals including Phi-Phi Hospital, Krabi Hospital and Phuket Hospital to receive immediate treatment.

The local authorities, according to Paisarn, would carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

The Bangkok Post said there was a fuel leak on the boat and the driver had asked an attendant to take over the steering and went to check the boat's engines.

However, an explosion occurred just as he was opening the cover of one of the three engines, the Bangkok Post reported.