Drowning caused Bollywood superstar Sridevi's death: Dubai police

DUBAI: Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who died in Dubai at the weekend, aged 54, drowned in her hotel bathtub after passing out, Dubai police said Monday (Feb 26).

"The death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," the Dubai police tweeted, citing a post-mortem.

It was earlier reported that she died of cardiac arrest late on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates. She was there for her nephew's wedding, and was reportedly with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, and daughter Khushi at the time of her death.



The Gulf News reported that traces of alcohol were also found in Sridevi's body and police officials believe this "may have led to the accident".



The case has now been referred to the public prosecutor.

According to the newspaper, Dubai police said there will be further delays in repatriating her body to India due to findings of the forensic report.



Her body was due to be flown back to Mumbai on Monday on a charter flight.

