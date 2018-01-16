Stranded Tioman tourists arrive safely in Kuantan

KUANTAN: About 54 foreign tourists from 18 countries arrived safely in Kuantan on Tuesday (Jan 16), after being stranded on Tioman island since Thursday because of bad weather.

The Malaysian navy had deployed the KD Terengganu to rescue them after ferry services were halted due to rough sea conditions.

Moritz Langner said he was grateful that he and his wife Polina were able to reach the mainland on Tuesday as they had a flight scheduled to depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Munich, Germany on Wednesday morning.

"The navy was our last chance to leave the island. Now we are hoping we can reach KLIA in time for our flight," said the 25-year-old.

Langner said the couple had arrived in KL on Jan 6 before deciding to go to Tioman on Jan 8.

French duo Aouassi and Cha Ki said the evacuation was a comfortable experience. They had arrived on the island last Saturday and planned to spend the rest of their holiday in the capital KL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The navy people were nice to us and the other tourists, asking how they could make us comfortable on the ship. The journey took very long, bu the main thing is that we are safe," said Auoassi.

Newlyweds Isma Syukri Ishak Nur Faradila Daud from Johor said they would always cherish the unexpected memories of their honeymoon on the resort island.

They had been worried they would have to stretch their budget for an extended hotel stay, said the couple.