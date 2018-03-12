Stray wheel rolling down Johor highway smashes into cars: Report

KLUANG, Johor: Two cars in Malaysia were badly damaged by a stray wheel on a highway in Johor, local media reported.

Facebook user Ah Boon on Sunday (Mar 11) posted dashcam footage online showing a stray wheel rolling down the highway towards him and slamming into the front of his car. The video displays a timestamp of about 12.30pm on Mar 7.

Photos show the car crashed into bushes and grass by the side of the highway, with what looked like smoke coming out from under its hood.

"Tyre fell out of the sky, so close to (killing someone) ... luckily it was all okay," wrote Ah Boon in Chinese.

"Four months (only) and already bye bye car."

The collision caused him to lose control of the car, and it ended up crashing into a ditch, says.com reported.

Another Facebook user Dekye Hanz, who posted photos of the accident on social media, said the accident happened in front of his workplace, and that the wheel came off a lorry and hit two cars.

One of his photos shows the tyre stuck in a second car, having crashed through its top and shattered its windscreen.



The video posted by Ah Boon has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.



