Strong quake rocks Jakarta, 6.0 magnitude: USGS

JAKARTA: Indonesia's capital Jakarta was rocked Tuesday (Jan 23) by a strong earthquake which forced some buildings to be evacuated, but there was no immediate tsunami threat or reported injuries, a government agency said.

The United States Geological Survey said the 6.0-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 43 kilometres.

That contrasted with an initial report from the Indonesian meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, which said the quake had a 6.4 magnitude at a shallower 10 kilometre depth.



The epicentre was off the coast, about 130 kilometres southwest of the sprawling city.

Many people ran along the streets of downtown Jakarta, pointing at the buildings above them, witnesses said. Metro TV showed patients being evacuated from a hospital.



"We felt the earthquake for three to five minutes," said Rudy Togatorop, 35, who works at the Chilean embassy.

"I was just sitting down, then I felt the building swaying. The emergency stairs were very narrow. I was worried if something would happen."

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

At least three people were killed following a 6.5-magnitude earthquake just outside the coastal town of Cipatujah on Java island in mid-December.

The tremor was felt across the densely populated island, causing damage to hundreds of houses and other buildings.

An earthquake struck Indonesia's western province of Aceh in December 2016, killing more than 100 people, injuring many more and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Aceh was one of the areas worst worst hit by the devastating 2004 tsunami triggred by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra.

The wall of waves killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.