Student killed after getting hit by lawn tractor blade in Negeri Sembilan

GEMAS, Negeri Sembilan: A student was killed and two others were injured in a freak accident that involved a blade from a lawn tractor at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman secondary school on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Tampin district police chief Hamazah Ab Razak said Form Two student Nur Afini Roslan, 14, was killed in the 10.30am incident that saw the blade hit her head. Her head was split in two, the New Straits Times reported.

Nur Afini's body was sent to Tampin Hospital for a post-mortem.

The two injured are Form Two student Abdullah Hazlan, 14, and Mohd Farhan Reza Badrol Hesam, 13, who is in Form One, Hamazah said in a statement.

Abdullah injured his right ear, while Mohd Farhan Reza was struck at the back of the head. Both of them were taken to the Gemas Health Clinic for treatment.

Preliminary investigation found that the three students were on the school field when grass-cutting work using the lawn tractor was in progress, he said.

