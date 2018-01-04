Photo of student squatting on floor to eat as parents hog canteen seats draws outrage in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A young student in Malaysia was forced to eat his food while squatting on the floor of the school canteen because most of the seats had been taken up by parents, a teacher claimed on Wednesday (Jan 3).

Photographs of the incident has gone viral in Malaysia, drawing outrage from netizens.

"The canteen chair is the right of the student. It is where students sit down to eat. It is not for parents to sit down and tend to their own children, depriving other students of the space," said Mohd Fadli.

The start of the year’s school session typically sees parents of first-year students accompanying their children to school. In most schools, parents are not allowed to sit on canteen chairs unless there are excess seats.

According to Mohd Fadli, parents are informed of this rule during orientation.

"Some schools give parents permission to accompany their children at the beginning of the school term, including spending break time with them," Mohd Fadli told Malaysian news portal mStar.

"I understand that their children are still unable to get used to shopping, calculating the money and receiving the balance. It's okay if you want to have children shopping and eating in the canteen.

“The problem is when the parents sit on the benches, because some of the other students cannot sit down to eat until their rest time is over”, possibly causing other students to go hungry, he said.

"Parents, imagine your children not being able to eat during their break. The children come back from school complaining that they are hungry because canteen seats were full due to visiting parents," he told mStar.

"Surely you will be angry and sad? That is what you feel, and that is what other students feel when they are made to go hungry."

"So when it is crowded, do not sit down, just stand near the table.”