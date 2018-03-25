Sultan of Johor showcases private vehicle collection at motor expo

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar's private vehicle collection was the highlight of a motorshow at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park in Serdang.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the Sultan had consented to have his collection displayed at the event, which runs from Mar 23 to 25.

The Johor ruler’s vehicles on display include Morgan three-wheelers, as well as Mack trucks and the Sultan's 40 Harley-Davidson superbikes, according to NST.



About 100,000 motorcycle enthusiasts were expected to visit the three-day Malaysia Bike Week 2018 event.

