Syndicate stealing luggage from airport buses in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE: Several airline passengers have had their luggage stolen from city-bound airport buses in Hong Kong in recent weeks, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (Jan 14).

Hong Kong police confirmed that two cases were reported in December, but added that the problem could not be formally quantified because it “did not maintain the requested figures”, SCMP reported.

In the cases last month, a 25-year-old woman reported that her suitcase, with contents valued at about HK$4,000 (US$510), was stolen on a bus she took from the airport on Dec 6, the report said.

On Dec 16, a 51-year-old woman made a police report that her luggage, with contents valued at HK$5,600, was also stolen from an airport bus.

“There have been many, many cases involving travellers who have come off flights landing in Hong Kong and then taken airport buses into the city. Perhaps they feel the threat to their property drops once they are on the ground, but this is now not the case,” SCMP cited an unidentified senior police source as saying.

“The number and nature of such thefts – which would appear to involve a significant number of mainland culprits – suggest it is a very well organised, syndicated crime gang.”

The SCMP report added that those who were targeted had sat on the upper level of a double-decker bus, but left their luggage in the baggage compartment on the lower level.