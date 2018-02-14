Tainted love for Thai prime minister's latest pop song

BANGKOK: The Thai prime minister's attempt to woo the country with a rock ballad dubbed Diamond Heart fell flat on Valentine's Day as netizens panned the lyrics.

With lines like, "Did you know your smile is my happiness?" and "No matter how tired and difficult, let's hold hands", the guitar-heavy tune is the fourth pop song which Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has penned since his 2014 coup.

The song had a downbeat reception - a YouTube clip of the song received more than 20,000 'thumbs down' compared to about a thousand 'thumbs up' at the time of reporting.

"People with true diamond hearts would not lie day after day ... and seize power from woman," Twitter user @noonchuckyai wrote, referring to Prayut's coup against the government of Thailand's first female premier Yingluck Shinawatra.

The song's chorus urges Thais to "make your heart like a genuine diamond, don't be defeated by anything".

A military government spokesperson said the ditty, which is sung by an army officer, was released by government-run radio last Friday and played down any connection to Valentine's Day, which is massively popular in Thailand.

"It is my understanding that Prayut wanted to give support to people who do good deeds for the country," Atisith Chainuvati, assistant government spokesperson, told AFP.

Prayut has a penchant for songwriting that offers a rare glimpse of a softer side.

His musical debut, an ultra-patriotic pop hit titled Return Happiness to Thailand, was played round the clock on radio stations after the coup that toppled an elected government.

But frustration is growing about repeated delays in a promised return to democracy.

There have been a series of small but bold protests defying a government that has banned politics of any kind and prosecutes activists.