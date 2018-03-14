Taipei restaurant Le Palais wins 3 Michelin stars

TAIPEI: Twenty restaurants in Taipei have been awarded coveted stars in Michelin's first Taipei guide which was released on Wednesday (Mar 14).



Among them, Cantonese restaurant Le Palais, located at Palais de Chine Hotel, is the only establishment to receive the highest recognition of three stars.

In an exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia, Palais de Chine Hotel president Emile Sheng said he is very proud that the restaurant gained such recognition.

“Our restaurant has been in operation for seven years. Our efforts have always been recognised by local customers. Maybe now as a Michelin-starred restaurant, we hope to attract more international visitors to come here,” he said.

Le Palais, which serves Cantonese cuisine, was awarded 3 Michelin stars. (Photo: Victoria Jen)

While Mr Sheng is already feeling the pressure that comes with high expectation from around the world, he believes it will help push the restaurant forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We hope to use the high international standard as a driving force to push ourselves to continue improving our cuisine. So we are happy to accept the challenge and maintain our high quality,” he said.

He said the release of Michelin Guide Taipei is not only good for the winning restaurants, but also Taiwan's culinary industry as a whole.

“It will put Taiwan’s culinary industry on the world map, which is the first step. And from there, we hope more people around the world will know about Taiwan’s good food and encourage local restaurants to improve their qualities and compete in a positive way,” he said.

Le Palais' famous duck. (Photo: Victoria Jen)

Other restaurants that made the list include RAW, founded by chef Andre Chiang, who recently closed his Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore and returned to Taiwan. He earlier told the media that he did not want his Taipei restaurant to be listed in the guide, as he wants to use his establishment as a training ground for young chefs.

Michelin has been trying to grow its reach in Asia. It has also published guides for Bangkok, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo.



These are the restaurants that made the Taipei list:

Three stars

Le Palais

Two stars

Ryu Gin

The Guest House



One star

Da-Wan

Danny’s Steakhouse

Golden Formosa

Ken An Ho

Kitcho

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon

La Cocotte by Fabien Verge

Longtail

Ming Fu

MUME

RAW

Sushi Nomura

Sushi Ryu

Tairroir

Three Coins

Tien Hsiang Lo

Ya Ge

