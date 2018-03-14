Taipei restaurant Le Palais wins 3 Michelin stars
TAIPEI: Twenty restaurants in Taipei have been awarded coveted stars in Michelin's first Taipei guide which was released on Wednesday (Mar 14).
Among them, Cantonese restaurant Le Palais, located at Palais de Chine Hotel, is the only establishment to receive the highest recognition of three stars.
In an exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia, Palais de Chine Hotel president Emile Sheng said he is very proud that the restaurant gained such recognition.
“Our restaurant has been in operation for seven years. Our efforts have always been recognised by local customers. Maybe now as a Michelin-starred restaurant, we hope to attract more international visitors to come here,” he said.
While Mr Sheng is already feeling the pressure that comes with high expectation from around the world, he believes it will help push the restaurant forward.
“We hope to use the high international standard as a driving force to push ourselves to continue improving our cuisine. So we are happy to accept the challenge and maintain our high quality,” he said.
He said the release of Michelin Guide Taipei is not only good for the winning restaurants, but also Taiwan's culinary industry as a whole.
“It will put Taiwan’s culinary industry on the world map, which is the first step. And from there, we hope more people around the world will know about Taiwan’s good food and encourage local restaurants to improve their qualities and compete in a positive way,” he said.
Other restaurants that made the list include RAW, founded by chef Andre Chiang, who recently closed his Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore and returned to Taiwan. He earlier told the media that he did not want his Taipei restaurant to be listed in the guide, as he wants to use his establishment as a training ground for young chefs.
Michelin has been trying to grow its reach in Asia. It has also published guides for Bangkok, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
These are the restaurants that made the Taipei list:
Three stars
Le Palais
Two stars
Ryu Gin
The Guest House
One star
Da-Wan
Danny’s Steakhouse
Golden Formosa
Ken An Ho
Kitcho
L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon
La Cocotte by Fabien Verge
Longtail
Ming Fu
MUME
RAW
Sushi Nomura
Sushi Ryu
Tairroir
Three Coins
Tien Hsiang Lo
Ya Ge