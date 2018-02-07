17 foreigners injured in Taiwan earthquake

HUALIEN: Seventeen foreigners sought medical treatment for minor injuries after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Taiwanese coastal city of Hualien, said Taiwan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday (Feb 7).

No details were given on the nationalities of those injured but the ministry earlier said that 31 foreigners were affected, including two Singaporeans, 14 South Koreans, nine Japanese, two Czechs and one Filipino.



The two Singaporeans and 13 of the Koreans were in a temporary shelter at a stadium in Hualien, said local reports. The Singapore Trade Office in Taiwan told Channel NewsAsia that the Singaporeans went to the shelter because they were worried about the situation and have since left the stadium.



Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs later confirmed that there have been no reports of Singaporeans being injured.

The earthquake, which struck late Tuesday night, killed at least five people and left more than 240 injured.



Latest figures from government data on Wednesday indicated that 60 people were missing. Many of those were believed to be still trapped inside buildings, some of which have been tilting precariously since the quake hit.

