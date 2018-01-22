Teacher, construction worker arrested in Malaysia for terror-related offences

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police said on Monday (Jan 22) they have arrested a religious school teacher and a construction worker for their suspected involvement in activities related to the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

The 25-year-old teacher in a private school was arrested on Dec 23 in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, after he allegedly plotted attacks on entertainment centres.

The Malaysian was previously arrested and jailed for security offences in 2015, police said, adding that they believed he became active again in militancy, planning to rob, kidnap or kill non-Muslims, after his release.

Police surround and arrest a man suspected of engaging in activities related to Islamic State. (Photo: PDRM)

The second suspect, a 23-year-old Indonesian construction worker, was arrested on Jan 17 in Kuala Lumpur. Police suspected he planned to steal firearms from the national police headquarters as well as other police stations for attacks in Malaysia and Indonesia.

He was also believed to have been recruiting Indonesians and had erected an IS flag at the construction site where he worked to prove the terror group was still active in Malaysia.

The two suspects were believed to be involved in activities related to terror group Islamic State. (Photo: PDRM)

In their statement, authorities said the suspect armed himself with a knife in November last year and prowled a street in the city looking for a Buddhist monk to attack in retaliation for the Myanmar government's treatment of Rohingya Muslims.

The attempt failed, with police seizing the knife from the suspect.